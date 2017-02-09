Police release CCTV footage of sparks flying during chase along South Yorkshire border

Sparks flew during a police chase along the South Yorkshire-North Yorkshire border last night.

Officers spotted a 4x4 vehicle with false number plates towing a generator along the A19 on the South Yorkshire-North Yorkshire border, near Doncaster.

They started following the vehicle and during the chase the generator became detached when the vehicle went off road.

Police CCTV footage of the pursuit captured sparks flying from the stolen vehicle.

The driver of the stolen car managed to lose officers and is still being hunted.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "If you were wondering how it drew our attention - sparks.

A generator was towed by a car during a police chase

"Unfortunately their venture off road enabled their escape."

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.