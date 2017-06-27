Police probe into stabbing of 14-year-old Sheffield boy continues

A police probe into a stabbing in which a 14-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were attacked in Sheffield is continuing.

The victims were knifed during a disturbance close to the Hunters Bar roundabout, Endcliffe, on Friday, May 26.

They were taken to hospital but were not seriously injured and have since been discharged.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault was released under investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are investigating the incident and will be continuing to make enquiries and review CCTV.

"If you have any information about the incident, please contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.