Police probe into stabbing in Barnsley

A police probe is underway into a stabbing in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the incident in Doncaster Road, at 3.40am yesterday.

The stretch of road between Oakwell Lane and Chilton Street was closed for a number of hours while officers carried out enquiries at the scene.

Detectives described the stabbing as a 'serious incident' and said enquiries are continuing.

No other details have been released.