Police probe into Sheffield stabbing continues

`Detectives are still investigating a stabbing in Sheffield which left a man in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said the 35-year-old was found injured in a house in Ashberry Gardens, Upperthorpe, at 10am on Thursday.

Detectives believe he was stabbed elsewhere in the city suburb.

He was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his arm and leg.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are still ongoing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.