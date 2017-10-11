Police probe into Sheffield school burglaries continues

A police probe into a spate of school burglaries in Sheffield is continuing.

At least 10 schools have been broken into across Sheffield over recent weeks, prompting police chiefs to order extra patrols to deter thieves.

Arbourthorne Community Primary School, Arbourthorne; Mosborough Primary School, Mosborough; Birley Spa Community Primary School, Birley Academy and Birley Primary Academy School, Birley; Westfield School, Westfield; Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Handsworth; St John Fisher Catholic Primary School, Hackenthorpe; Carrfield School, Heeley and Outwood Academy, Stradbroke, have been broken into.

Officers are looking for possible links between the burglaries and a number of other break-ins reported in nearby Wales, Aston and Eckington.

No arrests have yet been made but no further offences have been reported.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.