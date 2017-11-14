Police probe into serious collision in Barnsley

The occupants of a car were seriously injured after it rolled on a Barnsley road.
The car was travelling along Littleworth Lane, Lundwood, when it crashed and overturned last night.
A photograph of the badly damaged car has been released by South Yorkshire Police in a bid to trace witnesses who may remember seeing it before the crash.
A force spokeswoman said: "The occupants of this vehicle suffered serious injuries after a collision.
"Enquiries are ongoing.
"Did you see this vehicle before this incident?"
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 764 of November 13.
