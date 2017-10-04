Police probe into school burglary in Sheffield

A police probe is underway into a burglary at a Sheffield school.
St John Fisher Catholic Primary School, Springwater Avenue, Hackenthorpe, was broken into earlier this week.
A touch screen monitor was stolen during the raid.
Police officers in Sheffield are also investigating the theft of cash and some collection boxes during a break-in at Westfield School, Westfield, in the early hours of Thursday, September 28.
A window was forced open to break into the school.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
