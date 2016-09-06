Police probe into racial abuse on bus in Sheffield

A police investigation has been launched into claims a woman was racially abused as she travelled on a bus in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old victim, an Asian woman, told South Yorkshire Police she was verbally abused as she travelled on the number 88 Stagecoach service from the Northern General Hospital to Sheffield city centre last Friday morning.

She boarded from the Barnsley Road stop and said a woman got on a couple of stops later and started abusing her.

The culprit, who was with two girls and a boy, was white, in her late 20s and of average build and height.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating reports that a woman was racially abused in Sheffield are asking people who saw what happened to come forward.

"The incident is said to have happened between 11am-11.20am on Friday, September 2, when a 21-year-old Asian woman was travelling on the number 88 Stagecoach bus from outside of the Northern General Hospital, Barnsley Road.

"A couple of stops later, a woman got on the bus with three young children, two girls and a boy, and sat close to the alleged victim.

"The victim is then said to have received racial abuse from the woman throughout the duration of the journey."

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the bus at the same time and who saw what happened."

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.