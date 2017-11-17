Police probe into 'irresponsible' theft of 21 manhole covers in Doncaster

CCTV footage is being reviewed in Doncaster following the theft of 21 manhole covers in the town.

The manhole covers have disappeared from streets in Bentley over recent weeks, with the latest thefts reported yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said three men, who were wearing hi-visibility jackets and are believed to have been in a white van, stole a number of the metal covers after driving around the streets.

Inspector Dan McKnight said: “These thefts are not only causing disruption to our roads and pathways, they are also creating wider safety risks to our communities and putting a strain on the local authority who have to work to replace the covers.

“This is an irresponsible crime that is causing disruption and I would urge anyone who has witnessed one of the thefts, or has information that will be able to assist our enquiries, to please report it.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.