Police probe into hit and run in Doncaster

A pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Doncaster.

The man was crossing Balby Road, Balby, as he was walking towards Doncaster town centre, when he was struck by a car at 12.10pm on Wednesday, September 6.

He said a woman was behind the wheel of the car involved but she failed to stop. The vehicle was blue.

The collision occurred close to Carr View Avenue, near Westfield Park,

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: At around 12.10pm on Wednesday, September 6, it was reported a member of the public was struck by a car on Balby Road, Doncaster.

"It was reported the car failed to stop.

"The member of public sustained minor injuries in the incident."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.