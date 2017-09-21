Police probe into Dronfield burglaries

A police probe is underway into two burglaries and an attempted raid on the same night in Dronfield.

The homes in Cemetery Road, Dronfield, were targeted on Friday, September 8 and cash and jewellery were taken from two of the properties.

DC Dan Appleby, of Derbyshire Police, said: “We believe these properties may have been targeted by the same offender, and we would really like to speak to anyone who may have been in the Cemetery Road area and noticed anything suspicious that evening.

“I would also urge anyone who may have any information about the incidents, or jewellery for sale which seems suspicious, to contact us.”

A force spokesman added: "Officers are also reminding residents to be more security conscious at home, particularly when away on holiday or out during the evening by taking steps such as leaving lights and radios on timer switches, or asking a neighbour to park on your driveway."

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.