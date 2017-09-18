Police probe into death of man in Chesterfield

A police investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found in a house in Chesterfield.

The body was found by paramedics in a property in Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, at 7.15am yesterday.

Derbyshire Police was alerted and an investigation was launched.

Officers cordoned off the house while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said:" We were called to a house in Chitern Close at 7.15am yesterday after the body of a man was found by paramedics.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house yesterday morning to call us."

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote incident 264 of September 17.