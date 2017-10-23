Police probe into death of man found in house in Sheffield

A police probe is underway into the death of a man found in a house in Sheffield.
The body of the 74-year-old was discovered in a property in Algar Road, Arbourthorne, at around 2.45pm on Saturday, October 21.
The death is being treated as 'unexplained'.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers responded following reports the body of a man had been found at a property on Algar Road, Sheffield.
"The 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"At this time, the man’s death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances."
