A police probe is underway into a ram raid at a convenience store in South Yorkshire.

A white Ford Connect van was driven into the shutters of the Majeed Brothers store in Adwick Road, Mexborough, Doncaster, at 3.30am on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man driving the van gained entry to the shop but left empty handed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.