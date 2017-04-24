Police probe into burglary at South Yorkshire trampoline park

A safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen during a burglary of a trampoline park in South Yorkshire.

Crooks broke into Jump Inc, Rail Mill Way, Rawmarsh, Rotherham and caused extensive damage to the building during the raid, which happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday, March 14.

They escaped on quad bikes.

PC Karen Nuttall, who is investigating the incident, said: “We have been conducting extensive enquiries to identify the circumstances of the incident and are now appealing to the public for information.

“Anyone with any information about the incident, whether you were in the area at the time, or saw anything suspicious, should please contact police. Even if you think it may be irrelevant any piece of information could assist with our investigation.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.