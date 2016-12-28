Police probe into attempted burglary at Sheffield school

An investigation is underway into an attempted burglary at a Sheffield school.

An attempt was made to get into Rainbow Forge School, Beighton Road, Hackenthorpe, over the Christmas period.

An investigation is also underway into a burglary on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse.

Thieves are also being hunted over a number of vehicle break-ins in Sheffield.

A power drill was stolen from one vehicle on Kildonan Grove, Birley and a food hamper was stolen from another on the same street.

Golf clubs and jackets were stolen from two cars on nearby Fox Lane and more jackets were taken from Jaunty Road, Basegreen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.