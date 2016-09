Vandals are being hunted over attacks on vehicles parked in Sheffield.

A Volkswagen Golf had three of its windows smashed when it was parked in Alport Grove. Frecheville and a Mitsubishi Space Star left on Briarfield Avenue, Charnock, had a tyre slashed.

In another attack wing mirrors were knocked off a Renault Megane and a Volkswagen Polo in Wadsworth Drive, Intake.

Police officers investigating the incidents want to hear from anyone with CCTV cameras in any of the areas where vandals struck.