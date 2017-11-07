Police pleased at results of firework test purchase operation in Sheffield

Police chiefs have hailed an operation to tackle the illegal sales of fireworks in Sheffield a success, with over 60 shops checked and only four found serving underage customers.

Last month businesses selling fireworks received letters warning that Trading Standards and police officers would be carrying out a ‘test purchase’ operation ahead of Bonfire Night.

The aim was to check that shops checked the age of anyone who looked under 25 before selling fireworks.

A total of 61 premises were visited, with four shop assistants found failing to ask for proof of age.

Inspector Jason Booth said: “This was a really successful and innovative bit of partnership working between ourselves, Trading Standards and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, to tackle the issue of youths having access to fireworks and the associated risks.

“Many of the businesses subject to the test purchase operation refused to sell fireworks without asking for proof of age, which is absolutely fantastic and incredibly reassuring for the wider community.

“It demonstrates a real willingness by all across Sheffield to crack down on firework-related crime and disorder and sends a strong message that this city will not tolerate misuse of fireworks."

He added: “Of the four premises that failed, they were issued with a warning letter advising that a further fail may result in a police Community Protection Notice, which would give strict conditions to adhere to.

“Two of the four premises were revisited on a second occasion and passed a further test purchase, which is encouraging.

“We’re hopeful that with continued operations like this, we will find all businesses operating stringent checks for those trying to purchase fireworks and this will make it even harder for those individuals seeking to cause disruption and anti-social behaviour.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Area Manager, Steve Helps, said: “Making South Yorkshire safer is a joint responsibility between ourselves and our partners.

"We are reassured by the proactive approach taken by the police and trading standards officers, which will hopefully prevent unnecessary emergencies involving fireworks at what is traditionally a busy time of year for all of the emergency services."