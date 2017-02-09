Police plea as concerns grow for missing 14-year-old Doncaster girl

Police say concerns are growing for a Doncaster teenager who has gone missing.

14-year-old Milly Senior was last seen at around 11pm yesterday after going to bed at her home in Woodlands.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police in Doncaster need your help to find missing Milly as concerns grown for her welfare.

Milly is around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with silver blonde hair. It is not known what Milly may be wearing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 302 of 9 February 2017.