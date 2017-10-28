Police pay touching tribute to Sheffield officer killed on duty by bin lorry driver

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police have paid a touching tribute to a former colleague killed in a crash in Sheffield.

Glen Howe was responding to a 999 call on his police motorbike on October 25, 2008, when he was hit by a bin lorry on Prince of Wales Road.

PC Howe's memorial (s)

The driver of the bin lorry was turning right into the entrance of the Davy Markham plant in a Viridor bin lorry as PC Howe, 48, road towards the Parkway at 48mph.

The bike skidded and slammed into the side of the lorry. PC Howe, an officer with nearly 30 years' experience, died at the scene of the crash.

Howe joined the force in 1980 and lived in Sheffield. He left behind a wife and a 20-year-old son and a 24-year-old daughter.

He was described as a 'valued colleague' who would be 'sadly missed by all who knew him'.

South Yorkshire Police paid a touching tribute to the PC Howe this week with an emotional Facebook post.

SYP Operational Support posted: "Today we are remembering the life of PC 1024 Glen Howe, who tragically lost his life on this day in 2008 whilst on duty.

"Rest In Peace Glen."

They also uplodaded a picture of his memorial which reads 'In memory of PC 1024 Glen Howe who lost his life whilst on duty. 1960 - 2008. Never forgotten'.