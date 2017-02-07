Police out in force to promote 'safe internet use' in South Yorkshire schools

Police officers have visited schools across South Yorkshire to promote safer internet use as part of a national scheme.

Officers spoke to pupils and teachers, and sent out messages on Twitter and Facebook under the slogan 'Be The Change: unite for a better internet', as part of Safer Internet Day today.

Police community support officers issued specially commissioned education packs provided by the event organiser, The UK Safer Internet Centre, to youngsters and teachers.

Detective Inspector Steve Leach, cyber crime co-ordinator for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Prevention is the best form of action with any crime and if we can stop just one individual from falling prey to some of the criminality that lurks online, our efforts will be worthwhile."

One of the schools visited by officers was Laughton Junior and Infants School near Rotherham.

Headteacher Emma Gill said: “Empowering young people to keep themselves and others safe on line is something we are committed to."

