Police on hunt for wanted man in South Yorkshire

Police have warned members of the public not to approach this man but instead contact them immediately.

Do you know or have you seen James Rylance?

Police in Doncaster need your help to find a 22-year-old man who is wanted for a number of serious offences.

Officers are currently in the Rossington area of Doncaster looking for him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "If you see James, we’d advise you not to approach him but to instead call us on 999.

"If you know where he might be staying, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."