Police officers concerned for welfare of missing Sheffield man

Police are appealing for information over the whereabouts of a missing man from Sheffield.

Alan Whitehead, aged 60, was reported missing at 11am on Thursday after not being seen at his home in Woodhouse.

He is around 6ft tall and of medium build.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said concerns are growing for his welfare.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 355 of September 21, 2017