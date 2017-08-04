Police officers accused of misusing South Yorkshire Police helicopter to film couple having sex cleared of all charges

Two police officers and two pilots accused of misusing a South Yorkshire Police helicopter to film naked sunbathers and a couple having sex have been cleared of all charges at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sheffield Crown Court has been shown footage shot from the South Yorkshire Police aircraft, including an 11-minute sequence clearly featuring a couple having sex on their patio in a range of positions.

At one point in the footage, the woman waves at the helicopter, and the jury of six men and six women has been told the couple knew one of the officers on board at the time - Pc Adrian Pogmore.

Pogmore, who has been described by prosecutors as "a swinging and sex-obsessed air observer" knew the couple through the wife-swapping scene and had even previously had sex with the woman, the court heard previously.

He has admitted misconduct in a public office but the defendants in the trial - pilots Matthew Loosemore, 45, and Malcolm Reeves, 64, and police officers Lee Walls, 47, and Matthew Lucas, 43 - all denied the same charge and today were cleared of the charges.

