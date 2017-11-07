Police officer taken to hospital after collision in Sheffield

A police officer was taken to hospital after a collision in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the officer escaped with a minor injury and was discharged after hospital treatment.

The officer was hurt during a collision involving a red Proton and silver Fiesta in Staniforth Road, at its junction with Main Road, in Darnall, yesterday afternoon.

Earlier today, South Yorkshire Police said four police officers were 'driven at' during the incident.

A 19-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 651 of November 6.