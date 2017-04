A young South Yorkshire man killed in a crash has been named today.

Ethen Saunders, aged 18, died when his silver Renault Clio was involved in a collision with a white Renault Master van on the A635 Doncaster Road, Hickleton, Doncaster, at 7am on Monday.

Mr Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.