Police name elderly South Yorkshire man who died after being hit by car

The 87-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car in Rotherham on Friday has been named by police.

Richard Gray, from Rotherham, was crossing Wharncliffe Street, close to the junction with Percy Street, when he was hit by a blue Audi A1 at about 6.40pm.

The junction of Wharncliffe Street and Percy Street, Rotherham. Photo: Google

He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, where he died yesterday. His family has been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old woman, was not hurt.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident 955 of November 3.