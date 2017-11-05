Police name elderly South Yorkshire man who died after being hit by car

The 87-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car in Rotherham on Friday has been named by police.
Richard Gray, from Rotherham, was crossing Wharncliffe Street, close to the junction with Percy Street, when he was hit by a blue Audi A1 at about 6.40pm.
He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, where he died yesterday. His family has been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
The driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old woman, was not hurt.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident 955 of November 3.