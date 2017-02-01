Police mount undercover operation to catch burglars in Sheffield

An undercover police operation is underway in three Sheffield suburbs in a bid to catch burglars.

Officers in plain clothes are patrolling the streets of Frecheville, Hackenthorpe and Birley following a series of burglaries.

They hope to catch offenders in the act.

High visibility police patrols are also being carried out to deter criminals.

Inspector Jason Booth said: "Over recent weeks, quite rightly, concerns have been raised about recent burglaries in the these areas.

"We have been conducting the usual visible patrols, but also plain clothed patrols and visiting key offenders.

"Behind the patrols we have been working with our CID team to pursue any possible lines of enquiry from CCTV to forensics.

"We may have ideas about who is committing crime but without the evidence the chances of us being able to charge is unlikely.

"We will continue to look at other areas where we have seen increases and pursue a number of ongoing lines of enquiry.

"We cannot afford complacency and I ask that you assist us by being our eyes and if you see anything call us."

To pass on information about offenders call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

