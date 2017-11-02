Police manhunt after indecent exposure incident at Sheffield park

Have your say

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to after an incident in a Sheffield park.

It is reported that a man exposed himself to a woman who stood at a bus stop on Crowder Road, Longley.

The man then walked off towards Longley Park.

The incident happened at around 11.15am on Thursday October 19.

Officers investigating the incident have been making enquiries in the area and have now released an e-fit of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

The man is described as of a stocky build and wearing grey jogging style bottoms with orange stripes down the sides and a grey hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 315 of 19 October. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.