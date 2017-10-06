Police make series of arrests as raids across Sheffield uncover huge drug stash and gun

A series of police raids across Sheffield have uncovered over £50,000 of Class A drugs and a gun with ammunition.

Officers have kicked in 12 properties across the city this week and arrested nine suspects including two youths aged 15 and 16.

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 3, officers carried out a warrant at a house in Holtwood Road, Burngreave.

A quantity of heroin and crack cocaine, worth an estimated £50,000, was seized from the address and an amount of cash recovered.

Bilal Baz, 21 of Holtwood Road, Burngreave, has been charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Baz is also charged with possession of a bladed article following the seizure of a large combat knife earlier this year.

He was remanded into custody and appeared before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Later that day, officers carried out three further searches in Burngreave, recovering 12 cannabis plants.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis. He has since been released under investigation.

The following day, a firearms raid was carried out at a house in Grimesthorpe and officers then searched a further three addresses.

Two men, aged 34 and 33, and two women aged 25 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply and for possession of a firearm after an illegal firearm and ammunition was found, in addition to a quantity of cannabis, worth an estimated £500.

All four have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

On Thursday, October 5, two raids were carried out in Woodhouse and Norton as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected supply of drugs in the south of the city.

Officers seized a quantity of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 16-year-old boy from the Woodhouse area was also arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession of cannabis.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Youth Court.

On Friday morning, the tasking teams in Sheffield and Barnsley worked together to conduct a joint operation following a number of burglaries in which cars were stolen.

Two addresses in the Shiregreen area were searched and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of burglary. The man currently remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Wilson, district crime manager for Sheffield and head of the Sheffield Tasking Teams, said: “This week’s activity is a snapshot of the relentless work that the district undertakes day in day out to keep our city safe.

“Clearly the public’s help and support is vital to this work and I would ask anyone with information or concerns about the possible supply of drugs or use of weapons across Sheffield to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”