Police make fresh appeal after man dies in Sheffield city centre

Police are making a further appeal for witnesses after a man died in Sheffield city centre.

Harrison Watkinson was discovered at the bottom of concrete stairs leading off Fitzalan Square and down towards Pond Street, at around 1.20pm on June 6.

He was immediately taken to hospital where he remained critically ill for a number of months, passing away on Saturday, 10 September.

A post-mortem examination this week concluded the cause of death was a head injury.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and at this time are treating his death as unexplained.

DC Michelle Walton said: “We have made various enquiries, followed up several leads and have spoken to a number of witnesses in an attempt to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

“I would still urge anyone who remembers being in the area at the time, to please come forward, even if you don’t believe you have any information, or you think the details you have may not be useful, it could prove to be vital to our investigation.”

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault two days after the incident has been released from the investigation.

Please call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 128 of June 7, 2016.