Police look to reunite stolen tools with Sheffield owners

Have your say

Police have issue a plea to find the owners of these stolen garden tools.

Sheffield officers recovered the tools while executing a warrant in Castlebeck, Sheffield on August 24.

They seized an orange Stihl strimmer, an orange and black Stihl leaf blower and a blue Mac strimmer.

Following inquiries to identify the owners, officers are now asking for your help to find out who they may belong to.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.