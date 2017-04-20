Police launch investigation after Sheffield man attacked with a hammer and robbed

Police have launched an investigation after a Sheffield man was hit round the head with a hammer and robbed on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old man was attacked outside his home in Woodhouse after coming back from work and spotting a gang of young men loitering near his van.

When the man went back outside to check on the safety of his van, he saw the three young men had broken into the vehicle.

As he tried to stop the men stealing the electrical equipment, the man was hit over the head with a hammer before being puched and kicked.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police read: "Between 9.40pm and 10pm on Tuesday 18 April, it is reported that a 27-year-old man was robbed by a group of unknown men on Hudson Road, Woodhouse Mill.

"It is believed the group of men were attempting to force entry to the man’s work van, parked at that location.

"The group reportedly assaulted the 27-year-old, taking his van keys before fleeing the scene with a quantity of tools from the van. They are believed to have left in another vehicle."

The man, who was treated at hospital for facial injuries, said that around £2000 worth of electrical equipment was stolen during the raid.

Police have urged witnesses to ring 101 and quote incident number 1177 of 18 April 2017 if they have any information.