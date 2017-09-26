Police issue warning to Sheffield students about thieves looking for victims

A police warning about break-ins and thefts has been issued to university students arriving in Sheffield for the first time or returning after the summer.

South Yorkshire Police claims Sheffield remains 'one of the safest places to live, work and study' but has warned students that thieves will be on the prowl looking for easy prey.

The force's crime reduction officer, Dene Tinker, urged students to be security conscious.

"Sheffield is one of the safest places to live, work and study. So it is highly unlikely that you, or your fellow students, will be a victim of crime," he said.

"However, thieves are always on the lookout for opportunities, so open or unlocked doors and windows are incredibly inviting.

"We know you might want to prop open your door so you can make friends and say hi, but if you’re leaving your room, house or flat, remember to close and lock your door and windows.

"We know that in your first few weeks of ‘fresher’ life, home security will not be top of your list but there are some very simple steps you can take to prevent your accommodation being targeted.

"Take your valuables home with you when you leave for the holidays; always lock your accommodation - whether it’s the main door or your bedroom door; make sure you have strong locks on your doors and fit timer switches to lights if you’re going to be out during the night. If a property looks occupied, it is less likely to burgled."

He added: "Remember to set timer switches to come on when you’re away during holidays; don’t leave valuable items on view where thieves can see them through windows and doors and don’t advertise your expensive purchases by leaving packaging outside for all to see."

The officer also urged students to think about their personal safety.

"There’ll be lots of socialising in the first few weeks of student life and there is a wide range of night-time entertainment in Sheffield, with restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs to suit a wide variety of tastes," he said.

"There’ll be lots of opportunities to indulge in alcohol and while nights out and clubbing may not be a new experience for you, it’s always important to remember your limits and look after yourself and your friends when you’re out.

"This includes planning how you’re getting home after a night out - have you pre-booked a taxi? The student unions sometimes run night buses during term time from their events, which is worth being aware of and checking out.

"You’re probably all familiar already with the safety messages around drink spiking, but remember never to leave your drink unattended and if you have any concerns about any suspicious behaviour around you, report it to someone."