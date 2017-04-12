Search

Police issue warning to off-road bikers in Sheffield

An off-road bike was seized in Arbourthorne

Police officers have seized an off-road bike in a crackdown on a Sheffield estate.

It was seized on Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, and officers are warning that others may also be taken off the roads.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "If you ride these bikes in a dangerous or anti-social manner officers will investigate and take your bike.

"These bikes require the same licence, insurance and MOT as any other motorbike to be used on a road.

"Sheffield Council does not permit the use of these bikes on any park or open land.

"Riders will be expected to take responsibility for how they are being used."

