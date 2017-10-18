Police issue warning over thefts of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds in Sheffield

A warning has been issued about the thefts of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds, with 135 reported missing over the last three months.

South Yorkshire Police said there has been an increase in bike thefts across the city and warned offenders that a specialist team is looking at the offences.

On Monday, a Honda with the registration YR04 XCC was stolen from East Bank Road, Arbourthorne and last Saturday a scooter, with the registration .AF17 ENX, was stolen from the driveway of a house in Southend Road, Wybourn.

Last week a motorbike was stolen from More Hall Lane, Deepcar.

Detective Inspector Paul Murphy, said: “Over the last three months, we have seen an increase in the number of motorcycles being stolen, with a total of 135 reported.

“This figure will include scooters and mopeds stolen, in addition to high-end motorbikes, however not all of those will be roadworthy vehicles.

“Sheffield has a dedicated team of officers looking at acquisitive crime, which includes theft of vehicles and motorcycles, and the team have already arrested a number of offenders in recent months for theft of vehicles.

“There are however, a number of steps bike owners can take to help protect their vehicle. For example, using a number of locks such as disc and chain locks can help to keep your bike safe.

“The harder you make it for a thief to break a lock, the more of a deterrent a lock can be. If you’re leaving your bike for a while, try and lock it to something secure and stable. You can also use anchors to lock your bike while at home."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.