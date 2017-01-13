Police issue warning over 'suspicious ' man in Sheffield

A police warning has been issued about a suspicious man spotted attempting to get into a house in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said he was spotted attempting to get into a house through an open window in Norton Lane, Norton, on Wednesday night.

He was white, thin and was wearing a grey tracksuit and a balaclava.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The male was attempting to get into a window left open on the top floor before an eagle eyed resident contacted the police and he was disturbed.

"Despite giving chase, the male made good his escape heading towards Jordanthorpe.

"Please be vigilant. Please secure your doors and windows and don't give these thieves an easy way in.

"Please report all suspicious people or behaviour. We want to catch these criminals."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

