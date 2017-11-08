Police issue warning over slippery roads after Rotherham crash

A police warning has been issued about slippery roads in the rain after a car rolled on a Rotherham road last night.

The car was travelling through Wentworth, Rotherham, when it overturned outside The Village Shop on Main Street.

The car rolled and landed on its side but the driver escaped with 'cuts and bruises'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman urged motorists to 'give 100 per cent concentration' when driving in the dark and when it is raining and the roads are slippy.