Police issue warning over pickpockets in Sheffield

A warning has been issued about pickpockets operating in Sheffield

Over recent days officers in the city have received reports of a pickpocket stealing cash from a passenger on a bus on Handsworth Road, Handsworth and the theft of cash from a bag at Meadowhall.

A bag was also snatched from a pedestrian in Clipstone Road, Darnall.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Crowded public places can attract pickpockets because they can steal personal items without you even knowing about it. Don’t give them the opportunity.

"Use a handbag that can be closed properly.

"If you use a handbag with a strap, wear it across your body and not just over one shoulder so it is more secure.

"If you do keep your purse in a shopping bag, put your purse at the bottom, and use a shopping bag that can be closed if possible.

"Be as secure with your mobile phone as you would your purse or wallet and ensure it is put away safely if you use it in the street.

"Keep your wallet in a front pocket rather than back pocket, making it harder for a thief to slip their hand in unnoticed."

To report offenders call South Yorkshire Police on 101.