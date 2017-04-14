Police issue warning over increase in burglaries in Sheffield suburb

A police warning has been issued over an increase in burglaries in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said there has been a hike in burglaries in Highfields, with insecure homes targeted.

Crime prevention leaflets have been posted to homes in the area in a bid to encourage residents to step up their security.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We have seen a slight spike in burglaries in this area. An amount of these burglaries have been where doors have been unlocked and windows left open.

"It's a shame when we have to resort to locking ourselves in our homes, and I am not saying that this is what we have to do, but the message I am trying to get across is simply to be aware of when your doors and windows are left vulnerable.

"If you live in shared accommodation then don't leave security of your address to someone else. These basic crime prevention principles will all add to literally 'closing the door' on these offences and those persons who chose this type of criminal lifestyle. Don't make it easy for them."

Anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.