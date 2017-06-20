Police issue warning about fake notes in Sheffield

A police warning has been issued about a man and woman trying to use fake notes in Sheffield shops.

South Yorkshire Police said a man and woman have been reported for trying to use fake English and Scottish £20 notes in shops in Crookes over the last two weeks.

A force spokeswoman said: "Please be aware that we have had some instances over the past two weeks where a male and female have attended a number of the shops in the Crookes area trying to use fake English and Scottish £20 notes.

"Please be aware - not just in the Crookes area, in case they move on - to check any money that is being handed over to you."