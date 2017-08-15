Police issue urgent call to find wanted man Jack Holland

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who failed to attend court in Sheffield.

Jack Holland, 20, was due to appear in Sheffield Crown Court to answer robbery charges.

The Park View, Maltby man failed to attend and is now wanted by police who are appealing for anyone who has seen or heard from him to come forward.

He is described as white, of slim build with dark hair.

Police urge anyone who sees Holland, or who knows of his whereabouts, to call them on 999.

You can also ring 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.