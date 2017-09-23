Police issue security advice following spate of burglaries in Sheffield

Have your say

Police are urging homeowners and motorists to ensure their properties and vehicles are left secure after a string of thefts and burglaries in Sheffield.

Sheffield East Local Policing Team is urging people to lock properties and vehicles and leave valuables out of sight even if they are leaving them unattended for a short period of time.

It comes as the team has issued its latest crime update for the area.

A property on Holyoake Avenue, Richmond was burgled after an offender forced a garage door open around 4am on Friday.

Portable radios and garden tools were stolen from a shed in Ochard Lane, Beighton, sometime between 7pm on Tuesday and 4pm yesterday.

Between 8.50am and 9.30am on Friday £50 was stolen from a home in Richmond Park Rise, Richmond after a bathroom window was left open.

There was also an attempted burglary at Birley Spa Rise, in Hackenthorpe.

A power drill and electric screwdriver were stolen from a vehicle in High Street, Mosborough, between 1.30am and 10am on Wednesday, while a neighbour deterred offenders by shouting at them after seeing them attempt to remove a cover from a vehicle in Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, between 10am and 10.30am on Fridat.

Anyone with information should call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.