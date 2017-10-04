Police issue plea for witnesses to Doncaster crash

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to a Doncaster crash which left a driver in hospital.

The crash happened last Thursday on Bawtry Road at Hatfield.

A white BMW 320 and black Vauxhall Zafira collided.

The driver of the Zafira, a 48-year-old, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or the manner of driving prior to the collision, to report it.

Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101, quoting incident number 139 of September 28.