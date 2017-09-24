Police issue five dispersal orders and make one arrest during Steel City derby

Police issues five dispersal order and made one arrest during today's Steel City derby match.

South Yorkshire Police said over the course of the match, which Sheffield United won 4-2, officers issued five section 35 dispersal orders and made one arrest for a public order offence.

Police officers on duty in Hillsborough ahead of the derby game as fans disembark from a tram. Picture: Dean Atkins

There has been a high presence of police officers across the city today and the force said this will remain this evening.

More than 30,000 fans watched the game at the Hillsborough stadium, with many more also watching in pubs across the city.

Hundreds of people were also in the city centre this morning for the Asda Foundation Sheffield 10k.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who was the silver commander for the match, said: “I hope everyone has enjoyed today and felt reassured and safe by our presence at the events.

Police officers on duty in Hillsborough ahead of the derby game. Picture: Dean Atkins

“In the weeks building up to the 10k and derby game, we worked closely with the event organisers and football clubs to plan the policing of the operation. Our main focus throughout today, has been to ensure everyone was kept safe and to take action against individuals who came intent on causing violence and disruption.

“The majority of fans and supporters were there to enjoy the game and I’d like to thank them for their cooperation and patience throughout the day."

He added: "The high visibility police presence will remain across the city this evening to provide reassurance, ensure members of the public are safe and address any issues of violence or disorder.”