Police issue E-fit of man who grabbed bag from car at traffic lights

A police E-fit has been released of a man wanted over the theft of a handbag from a car at traffic lights in Rotherham.

He struck as a 70-year-old woman pulled up at traffic lights in Centenary Way, Rotherham, at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, August 1.

South Yorkshire Police said he knocked on her window and opened the passenger door before grabbing the OAP's bag.

The thief was slim, with blond hair and a beard.

He was around 5ft and 7ins tall and was wearing a faded-white T-shirt with a baggy neck.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.