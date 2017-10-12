Police issue anniversary appeal for information over murder of Doncaster grandma

Detectives investigating the murder of a grandmother from Doncaster have issued an fresh appeal for information on the twelfth anniversary of the death.

Nora Tait, aged 69, was bludgeoned to death in her home in Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, on October 12, 2005.

Family photographs have been released of Nora Tait to mark the twelfth anniversary of her murder

She had just arrived home with fish and chips from her local takeaway when she was attacked.

When her body was found the following day, her food was uneaten and her purse was missing.

Detectives said the OAP's family 'continue to grieve for her today' and want the murder mystery solved.

Relatives have released new family photographs of Nora in the hope that people withholding information will come forward and help crack the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, the senior investigating officer, said: “Twelve years on, we are still very much committed to finding answers for Nora’s family and bringing her killer to justice.

“I believe the answers as to what happened to Nora and who killed her lies within the local community and I’m grateful for everyone who has come forward with information since her death.

“I do believe there are people who have information who have not yet spoken to us and I’d like to appeal directly to those people to please get in touch with us.

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“Nora’s family deserve answers as to what happened to their mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.”

DCI Tate added: “Over the course of 12 years, officers have followed up more than 3,000 actions and lines of inquiry, in addition to speaking to hundreds of witnesses.

“We are hopeful that someone who may know what happened to Nora or who is responsible for her death will come forward and give us that vital piece of information we need to identify her killer.

“Please, get in touch with us so we can give her family some peace and bring those responsible for her death to justice.”

If you have any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.