Police investigation launched after man's foul-mouthed outburst on Sheffield tram

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they have launched an investigation into a foul-mouthed outburst by an EDL supporter on a Sheffield tram.

Footage of a man launching into an angry tirade against the Muslim religion went viral after being shared by an eye-witness on Tuesday.

Man on Sheffield tram

In the distressing footage, the man is filmed making a series of outbursts against the Muslim religion before shouting and swearing at fellow passengers.

The story provoked outrage from many Star readers and police have confirmed they are now investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "South Yorkshire Police are aware of this and officers are investigating the incident."

The man's outburst was heard by shocked commuters on the Supertram service to Malin Bridge at around 11pm on Tuesday night.

Eventually, the man was thrown off the tram at Bamforth Street after intimidating a group of passengers in front of him and threatening to attack them.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.