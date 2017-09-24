Police investigating connection between motorbike theft and late night petrol purchase in Sheffield

Have your say

Police are investigating if a man purchasing petrol in the middle of the night was responsible for stealing a motorbike nearby.

Sheffield South East Local Policing Team said a motorbike was stolen from an outbuilding on Thornbridge Close, Frecheville, overnight on Friday.

Officers are trying to establish if a man caught on CCTV at a nearby petrol buying a small amount of petrol at 2.30am is connected to the theft.

The investigation is part of several the team is carrying out into crimes reported to them in the last 24 hours.

Various plant feed items were taken from allotments in the Beighton area on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The same night a Peugeot van, worth £15,000, was stolen from Alnwick Road, Hollins End.

Last night, an office was ransacked and a small amount of cash was taken from a commercial premises on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville between 11pm and 11.30pm

On Friday night, a vehicle was stolen from Carley Drive, Waterthorpe, at around 10.15pm. Several battery pallets were also stolen. The value of all the items stolen was around £16,000.