Police investigate motorbike thefts in Sheffield

Investigations are underway into a number of motorbike thefts in Sheffield.

Overnight on Sunday, a blue Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from Wordsworth Court, Southey Green and last Friday another Suzuki was stolen from outside Norfolk Park Health Centre, Grange Road.

Over recent days, thefts have also been reported in Wake Road, Nether Edge; Fulton Road, Walkley and Albion Street, Upperthorpe.

Last week a bike stolen in Sheffield was found by South Yorkshire Police on the Manor estate and returned to its owner.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.